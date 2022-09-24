IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Hyderabad in for high-octane clash

The three-match series levelled at 1-all is a perfect recipe a cricket fan craves for, setting up a blockbuster Sunday in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The stage is perfectly set! India, the number 1 team in T20s, taking on T20 world champions Australia. The three-match series levelled at 1-all is a perfect recipe a cricket fan craves for, setting up a blockbuster Sunday in Hyderabad.

The desperate fans from Hyderabad, which did not host an international match for the past three years, await a high-octane clash when these two heavy weights take on each other in the series-deciding third T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in the city.

The run-up to this Sunday’s clash has been rough for the cricket fans in the city with chaos prevailing over ticket sales. However, the focus now shifts back to the field. India, who had a disappointing outing in Asia Cup and lost the opening clash against Australia in Mohali, returned to winning ways in the second T20, albeit in a truncated eight-over clash.

Though rain played spoilsport depriving the Nagpur fans of a full match, there was no dearth in action. The form of much-anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah is a good sign for the Men In Blue, who are desperate to sort their final XI for next month’s World Cup scheduled in Australia.

The Indian team, which looked out of sorts a week ago, now sports a settled look with formidable top 3 in captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. However, consistency remains a major issue as they failed to fire collectively. The way captain Rohit led the chase in Nagpur instills a lot of confidence in the batting unit.

With Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik to follow, the hosts’ batting is intimidating for any opposition. Kohli, who looked off-colour after his century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup recently, he has fond memories at this venue from his last outing. Kohli guided India to a thrilling victory over West Indies with a swashbuckling unbeaten 94-run knock in 2019.

Bumrah’s yorker to dismiss Australian captain Aaron Finch in the second T20 is an indication that he is getting to his best. Though concerns remain over the form of Harshal Patel, who was taken to the cleaners in the first two matches, he has the ability to bounce back. Axar Patel, like Rohit said, slipped into the role left by Ravindra Jadeja to perfection. However, Yuzvendra Chahal, the spearhead of the Indian spin attack, failed to come up with the goods. The leg-spinner has a point or to prove his place in the team.

On the other hand, the Australians, who are here in India without the services of Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh along with once Hyderabad’s very own David Warner, do have the fire power in their ranks. With Finch finding the rhythm and Matthew Wade in the form of his life, and throwing in the likes of big-hitting Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, no total is big enough for the Finch-led side.

However, their bowling unit’s form is a big worry for Finch. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Daniel Sams failed to contain the

opposition, conceding runs abundantly. With star-studded line-ups from both the teams, the fans are sure to witness some fireworks at the Uppal stadium.