Ind vs Aus: Green, David power Australia to 186/7 in the deciding third T20

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

(Photo: AFP) The visitors recovered from a mini collapse to ride on half-centuries from Cameron Green and Tim David to post a challenging 186/7 in the series-deciding third T20

Hyderabad: India’s poor finish with the ball continued as they conceded 53 runs in the final five overs to let Australia off the hook. The visitors recovered from a mini collapse to ride on half-centuries from Cameron Green and Tim David to post a challenging 186/7 in the series-deciding third T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, visitors were off to a flying start as Green smashed a 21-ball 52 (7×4, 3×6) to give a rollicking start. But India bounced back with some quick wickets in the middle and reduced Australia to 117/6 at one point. But Tim David (54 from 27; 2×4, 4×6) and Daniel Sams (28 not out off 20; 1×4; 2×6) added 68 runs for the seventh wicket to lift Aaron Finch-led side to respectable total on a good batting wicket. Axar Patel once again proved his value to the team with impressive 3/33 bowling figures.

Earlier, Green started the proceeding in blazing fashion hitting Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries to score 12 off the first over and hit a couple of boundaries off Axar’s next over. Green didn’t spare Jasprit Bumrah as he hit a four and two sixes – one over long on and another over mid-wicket in the innings’ third over. Axar broke the opening stand when he dismissed Aaron Finch (7 from 6; 1×4) who went for an expensive shot only to give a simple catch to Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket. However, Green hit three consecutive fours on the next three deliveries to take his team to 50 in the fourth over.

He reached his half-century in just 19 deliveries in the innings’ fifth over. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent him back to pavilion three balls later. Green went for another big hit but ended up top-edging it to point. The visitors reached 66/2 in powerplay with Glenn Maxwell managing just a boundary in the sixth over.

Steve Smith got a reprieve when he was on five off Hardik Pandya when Axar dropped him at backward point. Maxwell’s (6 from 11) stay at the crease came to an end in a bizarre fashion when he was run out in the eighth over. A direct throw Axar Patel from deep square leg hit the stumps. However, Dinesh Karthik disturbed the bails before the ball hit the stumps. Replays showed that one bail stayed and it was disturbed by Axar’s throw that ended Maxwell’s innings.

The scoring rate dipped with three wickets in quick success. In a bid to up the ante, Smith gave charge to Chahal but completely missed Yuzvendra Chahal’s ball to be stumped as the visitors scored 86/4 in 10 overs.

Axar returned to his final over to strike twin blows. He first dismissed Inglis (24 off 22; 3×4), who sliced it to Rohit at the backward point. He then got in-form Matthew Wade with a caught and bowled to finish with 3/33.

However, Tim David took the fight to the opposition camp. He hit Bhuvi for 21 runs in the 18th over with two sixes – one over long on and other over mid-wicket – and a boundary. Daniel Sams also joined the party hitting Bumrah over long-on while David then made it a 18-run over with a boundary.

David reached his fifty with a six off Harshal Patel in the 20th over but perished when he was caught by Rohit in the final over.