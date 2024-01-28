Interesting trivia from India versus England first Test match in Hyderabad

The England fast bowlers concluded the first Test match in Hyderabad without taking a wicket, a feat last achieved in 1952 against Kanpur.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 07:36 PM

Englands Joe Root plays a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against India in Hyderabad. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad: England secured a 28-run victory over India in Hyderabad, thereby taking the lead in the 5-match series.

The Indian batting performance left fans disappointed, especially cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad who turned out in large numbers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to witness the Test match.

Even Rohit Sharma acknowledged the team’s struggle during the post-match presentation.

Here are some interesting trivia points:

This Test marked the second instance since 1945 where English seam bowlers failed to pick a wicket, and all 20 wickets in the match were claimed by spinners.

The England fast bowlers concluded the first Test match in Hyderabad without taking a wicket, a feat last achieved in 1952 against Kanpur.

India faced its first-ever defeat in a Test match in Hyderabad.

The Men in Blue suffered a Test match loss after 92 years when holding a lead of over 100 runs in the first innings.

This defeat marked the fifth instance where India lost a red-ball game after scoring more than 400 runs on home soil.