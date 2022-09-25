Sunil Gavaskar visits Sparsh Hospice in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former captain of Indian cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday visited Sparsh Hospice, the palliative care facility for terminally ill patients, and interacted with members of Rotary Club of Banjara Hills, which manages the facility.

Gavaskar acknowledged the efforts of doctors, nurses and ground staff who work round-the-clock to alleviate the pain of terminally ill, according to a press release. “There is no single life which is without pain, and Sparsh is giving that care and love to terminally-ill. It is heart warming to see such kind of love and compassion in society,” he said while addressing the Rotarians at the facility.

Longterm Trustee of Sparsh Hospice, Jagadish Ramadugu said the 82-bedded facility has come to reality due to the contribution of generous donors. “My sincere gratitude to all Rotarians who have come forward and contributed towards the building fund,” he said. Prabhakar Dhulipudi, president, Sparsh Hospice thanked the cricket legend for taking out time and visiting the palliative care facility.