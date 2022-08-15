Independence Day Celebrations: Drizzle fail to dampen spirit of people in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy waves national flag during 76th Independence day celebrations held in Nirmal on Monday

Adilabad: Braving continuous drizzle, people from all walks of life participate in the 75th Independence Day, which was celebrated with patriotic fervor and pomp across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged the public to commemorate freedom fighters and to emulate their ideals. He hoisted the national flag to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Nirmal district centre on Monday.

Indrakaran paid tributes to national leaders who fought hard against British rulers to achieve freedom and participated in the Independence movement. He opined that their precious sacrifices helped India to get independence and requested the public to rededicate themselves for realizing ideals of the fighters. Let’s move forward by drawing inspiration from their sacrifices, he said.

Listing out the progress witnessed by the district, the minister said that he was proud to say that Nirmal was making rapid strides in many fields. He stated that the government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes covering all sections of the society. He added that preventive steps were taken to avoid loss of humans and property by the recent floods.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar, ASP Kiran Khare, Additional Collectors Hemanth Borkade, Rambabu and many other officials were present.

Meanwhile, the government whip Gampa Govardhan unfurled it in Adilabad district headquarters. He maintained that the Independence was the result of matchless sacrifices made by many leaders and freedom fighters. He wanted everyone to have new resolutions and to realize them, besides celebrating the diamond jubilee celebrations.

Govardhan said that 1.51 lakh saplings were planted and ‘Gandhi’ film was screened covering 5,990 students in the district as part of the celebrations. He said that 783 freedom parks were created. A total of 2 lakh national flags were distributed. Freedom rallies were organized. As many as 15,474 persons would get social security pensions, he narrated.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and government whip Arekepudi Gandhi were chief guests of 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centres, respectively. They requested the public to follow the ideals of the freedom fighters. They said that the state government was striving hard to develop the districts on many fronts.