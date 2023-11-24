Modi has no face to seek votes in Nirmal: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addresses a poll rally held at Manjulapur in Nirmal town on Friday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to sanction a railway line to Nirmal, a long pending demand of the people and for not allocating funds to develop the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar.

He recalled that the Centre did not allocate funds to develop the Birla Planetarium even after repeated requests by the state government. He asked why did not the Centre sanction a Navodaya Vidyalaya and a Kendriya Vidyalaya to Nirmal district. He wondered whether the union government granted a single rupee to Nirmal after the BJP assumed power.

The minister flayed the BJP for using the people of Nirmal as vote bank and for ignoring the development of the region. He said that people would have accorded a grand welcome if Modi had come to inaugurate developmental projects. He stated that Modi was morally ineligible to seek votes in Nirmal. He urged the public not to trust statements of leaders belonging to the Saffron party.

Meanwhile, Indrakaran Reddy addressing a poll rally in Manjulapur, Venkatapur, Shantinagar in Nirmal town, said that the developmental activities would be hampered if Congress or the BJP was voted to power. He cited the hiking of prices of LPG cylinder, fuel and essential commodities caused by the governance of BJP.