Independence Day Fete: Patriotic fervour all pervading in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:19 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: The Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu celebrations, commemorating 75 years of Indian independence, continued to be organised on a grand scale in all the six zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday.

The day was dedicated to celebrating the latent talent of folk artists (Janapada Kalakarlu) and the folk history of Telangana. While, Balladeer Gaddar participated in the programme in Kukatpally, Tollywood actor Sandeep Madhav participated in the Janapada Kalakarula programme held in Serilingampally zone.

Meanwhile, in the eastern part of the city, officials of the L B Nagar zone held the celebrations at Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu. Firecrackers over Durgam Cheruvu, Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu and other places marked the celebrations.

It’s not just GHMC that is celebrating 75 years of Independence, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on its part revived the popular Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund and Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam as a part of the Vajrotsavalu.

Both the places, i.e. the Tank Bund and Charminar wore a festive look with scores of people thronging these places holding the Tricolour and enjoying the patriotic songs played as a part of the event. The two places came alive as people waved the national flag, raised slogans, grooved to songs and shot paper party poppers filled with the colours of the tricolour in the air.

People enjoyed the food and went around the stalls set up at Tank Bund and Charminar. At the traffic-free Tank Bund, several of them were seen taking a stroll on the pavement, enjoying the breeze and songs that were being played.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, GHMC in a press release appealed to the people to participate in the mass singing of the National Anthem on August 16, at 11.30 am. As part of the Vajrotsavalu celebrations, Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana (mass singing of the National Anthem) has been scheduled on this day by the Telangana government.