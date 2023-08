| India Advises Its Citizens To Leave Niger As Soon As Possible

By PTI Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

New Delhi: India on Friday advised its citizens residing in Niger to leave that country in view of widespread violence there.

The Indians whose stay in Niger is not required should leave that country as soon as possible, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an advisory.