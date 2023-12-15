India beat South Africa in third T20I to level series

India managed to bundle out South Africa for a mere 95 runs in just 13.5 overs.
Hyderabad: India levelled the 3-match T20I series against South Africa with a remarkable all-round performance in the third match held at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Thursday.
Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the standout bowler for India, claiming a fifer, while Ravindra Jadeja secured 2 wickets, and Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh contributed with one wicket each.
India had set a challenging target of 202 runs in 20 overs, propelled by a sensational century from Suryakumar Yadav.
Score card:
India – 201/7, 20 overs
South Africa – 95/10, 13.5 overs