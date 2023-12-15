India beat South Africa in third T20I to level series

| India Beat South Africa In The Third T20i To Level Series

India managed to bundle out South Africa for a mere 95 runs in just 13.5 overs.

12:09 AM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: India levelled the 3-match T20I series against South Africa with a remarkable all-round performance in the third match held at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Thursday.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the standout bowler for India, claiming a fifer, while Ravindra Jadeja secured 2 wickets, and Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh contributed with one wicket each.

India had set a challenging target of 202 runs in 20 overs, propelled by a sensational century from Suryakumar Yadav.

Score card:

India – 201/7, 20 overs

South Africa – 95/10, 13.5 overs