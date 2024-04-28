Rapid draining of batteries biggest challenge for e-rickshaw operators

One of the biggest challenges for e-rickshaw operators is the rapid draining of batteries, requiring frequent recharging.

Hyderabad: Electric rickshaws have revolutionized the transportation industry, both passenger and goods, offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional rickshaws. However, e-rickshaws are facing their own set of challenges, particularly when it comes to their batteries.

One of the biggest challenges for e-rickshaw operators is the rapid draining of batteries, requiring frequent recharging. This not only disrupts the service but also affects the profitability of the e-rickshaw operator. Typically, an e-rickshaw requires four to five hours of charging and due to this the driver cannot undertake more trips as the battery would drain fast.

Usually, electric light goods carriages can travel 90 km to 120 km per charge, whereas, a normal electric passenger auto rickshaw travels about 80 km per charge. According to e-auto rickshaw dealers, one could charge the e-rickshaws with a normal home socket but it takes longer time affecting the business of the operators. On the other hand through a fast charger one could charge an e-auto rickshaw within 15 to 30 minutes, but every consumer cannot afford the cost of the charger. Setting up a fast charger would cost a customer anything between Rs. 3 to 5 lakh, hence individual e-auto rickshaw users do not prefer it and are confined to home charging, said an e-auto rickshaw dealer.

“E-auto rickshaw is a good vehicle in terms of performance and clean energy. But the frequent charging is affecting our income. My auto gives only 60 km per charge. I cannot travel long distances. After every 50 km I have to come back home to recharge. The recharge takes over four hours and during that period I have to sit idle,” an e-auto rickshaw driver Prem Goud said.

Similar views were echoed by electric light goods carriage operators too. They also complain that they have to always keep track of battery charging as they may end up stranded if they exceed their charging limits. “My vehicle gives around 90 km per charge and I have to plan my trips according to it. I cannot travel long distances as the battery would drain fast. I am daily travelling within the radius of 10 to 20 kms so that I could do three to four trips per day,” said Rakesh, who runs an electric light goods carriage.

There are many people who have more than ten e-autos in the city and they have set fast chargers to charge their vehicles at their places. They are even allowing other autos to recharge by collecting a fee. Apart from this several commercial e-auto charging stations are operating in the city. A large number of e-auto operators are using these facilities to save time.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TSREDCO) project director(Electric Vehicle) DV Ramakrishna Kumar, there were about 15 private battery swapping stations and 40 fast commercial charging stations operating in Hyderabad.

Battery swapping essentially allows a user to replace the battery of the vehicle while performing minimum work, said a e-auto rickshaw dealer. “The time required for swapping the battery can be as low as 2-5 minutes. Instead of going to the charging station and waiting for your vehicle to get charged, you can instead take a charged battery and plug it into your vehicle, and drive away,”he added.