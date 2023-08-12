India beat West Indies by nine wickets in 4th T20I

An outstanding effort by bowlers helped India pin down West Indies to 178 for 8 and take a firm grip on the fourth T20 International on Saturday.

Florida: Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) and Shubman Gill (77) powered India to a crucial 9-wicket win over West Indies in the fourth T20I to level the series 2-2. The Indian openers thrashed the Windies bowlers all around the park to set-up the foundation of a successful win as India chased down the 179-run target with 18 ballsto spare.

