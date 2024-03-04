Rs 10 lakh Cr spent for Telangana in 10 years under leadership of Modi: Kishan Reddy

He was addressing a gathering after welcoming Modi who took part in a Vijay Sankalp Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 03:37 PM

Adilabad: Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said that Rs 10 lakh crore was spent for development of Telangana in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing a gathering after welcoming Modi who took part in a Vijay Sankalp Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the union government spent Rs 10 lakh crore for various projects taken up in Telangana in the last 10 years alone. He stated that Telangana had national highways measuring 2,500 km till 2014. National highways were doubled in 10 years, while 2,500 km long highways were under progress.

Similarly, Modi laid the foundation stone for a Fertilizer Corporation of India revived in Ramagundam, which was subsequently dedicated to the nation, benefiting farmers of the State. He laid the foundation stone for a railway coach manufacturing unit in Warangal, which would provide over 3,000 jobs to locals. He inaugurated MMTS-first phase in his recent tour to Telangana and would inaugurate another phase today.

The union minister said that Modi was going to dedicate electrified Ambari – Adilabad – Pippalkoti railway line to the nation. Three Vande Bharat trains, originating from Telangana, were sanctioned by Modi, who was committed to growing the state. The union government would extend all support to develop the state on many fronts in the future.

A total of 40 railway stations were being redeveloped through AMRUT Bharat scheme, besides granting gap funds for Metro Rail project. The union government sanctioned funds to 11 irrigation projects which faced fund crunch. It would play a vital role for the development Telangana in which any party might be in power. He requested everyone to become partners in transforming the region.