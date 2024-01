India Comments On ‘Iran-Pakistan Attacks’ | Randhir Jaiswal | India News Today

Iran asserted targeting Jaish al-Adl to safeguard national security.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 12:15 PM

Iran’s missile strike in Pakistan drew India’s acknowledgment of countries acting in self-defense. Pakistan recalled its ambassador, and India expressed zero tolerance for terrorism.

