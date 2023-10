India Creates History With 100 MEDALS At Asian Games 2023

India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 103 medals with 28 Gold, 35 silver, 40 bronze medals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:10 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

India reached an unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou on Saturday. India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 103 medals with 28 Gold, 35 silver, 40 bronze medals.