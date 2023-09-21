India halts visa services for Canadians indefinitely

By PTI Published Date - 12:28 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

New Delhi: India on Thursday “suspended till further notice” its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.

Sources said India has suspended visa services for Canadians in the wake of the ongoing row.

A private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website that Indian visa services have been “suspended till further notice”.