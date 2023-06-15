India needs qualitative change and BRS will be the agent of change: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stressed on the urgent need for bringing structural changes including the Constitutional, electoral, judicial, economic, administrative and governance, to bring a visible change for a progressive India.

Unless the country discards its routine way of functioning and adopts structural changes, he said India cannot progress and catch up with the rest of the world.

“India needs a qualitative change and the BRS will be the agent of change. We are taking off from Maharashtra and will be expanding our footprint in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab in the days to come,” he declared during a media conference held in Nagpur on Thursday.

The BRS supremo was at his eloquent best while fielding a volley of questions on different subjects. He took pains to explain various aspects of governance and the need for change taking examples of development achieved in Telangana in the last nine years and also citing examples of various countries.

Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his concerns over India’s development trajectory, stating that the country has not been able to fulfill the aspirations of its people in the last seven decades. He highlighted the unhappiness prevailing among citizens regarding the current state of affairs.

One of the key issues raised by the Chief Minister was the closure of numerous industries, questioning the progress of the “Make in India” initiative. He emphasised the need to reduce dependence on imports from countries like China and focus on manufacturing goods within the country. He refrained from blaming any specific party or individual, instead appealing to all citizens to consider the pressing need for a qualitative change.

Drawing a comparison with China, the BRS President highlighted the stark contrast in economic growth. In the early 1980s, China‘s GDP was lower than India’s, but the tables have turned dramatically. India now imports various goods, including items as basic as crackers, kites, and even national flags from China. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of transforming India’s functioning to achieve greater progress.

Another critical issue raised by Chandrashekhar Rao was the scarcity of water and power supply across the nation. Despite having abundant water resources, India is unable to utilise them effectively, resulting in water wars between States. The Chief Minister called for a comprehensive review of India’s water policy to ensure sufficient supply for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Highlighting the immense coal reserves available in the country, he lamented the failure to harness this resource to meet India’s power requirements. The Chief Minister expressed concern over the lack of infrastructure development, including airports, railways, and road transport, emphasising the need for significant improvements.

The BRS President also stressed the importance of promoting food processing industries to make optimal use of India‘s vast cultivable land and reduce dependence on imported food. He called for a radical and comprehensive change from the grassroots level, including the formulation of new power and water policies to address shortages and resolve existing problems.

The Chief Minister urged for urgent action to transform India’s development trajectory. He emphasized the need for a “Dumdar Sarkar” (strong government) that can ensure adequate drinking water supply to every household and irrigation water to every acre of land. He asserted that radical changes are required to address the various challenges faced by the nation and to propel India towards a brighter future.