BRS has shouldered Bharat Parivarthan Mission, says KCR

Inaugurating the BRS office in Nagpur, second in Maharashtra, KCR observed that a “Parivarthit Bharat”– a totally transformed India would be panacea for all its ills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the country was craving for a colossal change and as desired by its people the BRS has tasked itself with the responsibility of spearheading the‘ Bharat Parivarthan Mission’.

Inaugurating the BRS office in Nagpur, second in Maharashtra, he observed that a “Parivarthit Bharat”– a totally transformed India would be panacea for all its ills. Time has come for Maharashtra, the land of Shivaji, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule, to be far more vigilant and to act as catalyst to bring about the much needed change. Stating that the change was not beyond its scope, he asserted that the BRS has shouldered the task to fight for transformation with a steely resolve.

He reiterated that Indian democratic system had gone astray because of the vicious game winning being played by certain political forces which were bent upon garnering victory at any cost even if it means undermining the basic electoral norms. But the common man was a huge storehouse of common sense and the much needed change for which he had a nurtured a mature desire was right on his thresh hold to realise.

A democracy would be successful only when the people would emerge the ultimate winners. In the present day system, the loss of one party had been the gain of the other.

In an obvious reference to Karnataka polls where the outcome had seen the comeback of the Congress at the cost of the BJP, he felt that no concrete change could be possible with just the transition of power from one political order to the other, he added.

Chief Minister said people in the country were not asking for moon. They were tired of protesting. They were all just pressing for basic needs such as water to quench the thirst, power and remunerative price for their agriculture produce. Consecutive government had failed to fulfill their basic needs. In Maharashtra, chief ministers from different political parties had for long been in power. But why none of them could play a decisive role to develop the state, he questioned.

Referring to BJP leader of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis as a “good friend of mine” he recalled that the present Deputy Chief Minister one day wanted to know from me as to what role I had got to play in Maharashtra. I made it clear to him that the basic need of the people in the state had to be met as it was done with Telangana. If the Telangana model of development was replicated in Maharastra in toto, I would be left with no role in the state, he quipped.

There was no state in the country like Maharashtra with so many perennial sources including Krishna and Godavari rivers flowing across. But still many cities and towns were getting water supply once in ten days or once in a fortnight. Big cities including Aurangabad were no exception to this awkward phenomenon. Even for that matter the national capital Delhi too had its worst days of scarcity. Despite being part of the delta of Yamuna river, it seldom had adequate supply of water.