Innovative thinking, effective governance will lead country on path of development: CM KCR

India's progress would be hindered as long as political parties adhere to stereotypical governance and engage in unscrupulous activities, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcoming leaders from Maharashtra into the party fold, at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for a transformed India to alleviate the hardships faced by various segments of society, including farmers, Dalits, Bahujans, and Adivasis. He expressed concern that India’s progress would be hindered as long as political parties adhere to stereotypical governance and engage in unscrupulous activities. He was addressing the leaders from various political parties of Maharashtra who joined the BRS ranks here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that leading the country on the path of development did not require rocket science, but rather innovative thinking and effective governance. He expressed disappointment that past rulers had not adequately addressed the needs of the people over the course of seven decades, despite the abundance of natural resources in the country. He urged the governments to prioritise the welfare of farmers, Dalits, and Adivasis, highlighting Telangana as a role model for the nation in formulating policies for these marginalised sections.

“The development of Telangana showcases the absence of effective governance in the country. India is in dire need of transformation to address the public issues, but the rulers at the Centre lack the vision to bring about it. Telangana, over the past nine years, has proven that where there is a will, there is a way,” he said. He stated that the BRS, aimed at ushering in radical change and development in India, was gaining momentum, with Maharashtra taking the lead.

On the occasion, Rao elucidated his ideas to address the concerns of farmers, particularly in improving irrigation and electricity systems to ensure agricultural success. He urged farmers, women, and youth across the country to unite and work together to fulfill the aspirations of the people, rather than being divided by political affiliations.

Several prominent leaders from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, including NCP Maharashtra State vice-president Ghanshyam Shelar joined the party in the presence of the Chief Minister. Shelar who gained significant voter support with nearly one lakh votes during the last Assembly election, was defeated in Srigondha constituency due to technical reasons. They pledged their commitment to strengthen Rao’s policies throughout the country and strive towards fostering a developed India. BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy and BRS Maharashtra leaders, including Khadir Maulana and Himanshu Tiwari, were also present.

Also Read Telangana will be made role model for healthcare, says CM KCR