| India Reach 95 3 At Tea Need 136 Runs To Win 1st Test Against England

India reach 95/3 at tea, need 136 runs to win 1st Test against England

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were batting on 21 and 17 respectively when tea was called.

By PTI Published Date - 28 January 2024, 02:25 PM

Indias KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Hosts India were 95 for three at tea on day four, needing 136 more runs to win the opening Test against England here on Sunday.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were batting on 21 and 17 respectively when tea was called.

Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (3/31) cleaned up India’s top three.

In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings.

Brief Scores:

England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).

India: 436 and 95 for 3 in 29 overs (Rohit Sharma 39, KL Rahul 21 batting; Tom Hartley 3/31).