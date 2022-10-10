Indian Army recruitment rally at Suryapet from October 15

10 October 22

Hyderabad: Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally under Agnipath Scheme between October 15 and October 31 at Sri Venkateshwara Degree College grounds, Suryapet to enroll candidates (Agniveers) into the Army from all districts of Telangana under the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad, in General Duty, Technical, Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman 10th pass and Tradesman 8th pass categories, a press release said.

Candidates who have applied for Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Suryapet need to bring all documents, as per the rally notification uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The formats of the documents are also given in the notification. Any candidates reporting to the rally without complete documents and incorrect format (especially affidavit) will not be allowed to participate in the rally.