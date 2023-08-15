Indian Army’s second Agniveer batch celebrates Attestation Ceremony

A total of 1592 Agniveers took the oath to serve the nation first and always.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: The Attestation Ceremony for the second batch of Agniveers at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad was presided by Commandant, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan.

Post completion of their 24 weeks of physically gruelling, mentally demanding, and professionally enriching training, 234 Agniveers got inducted into the folds of the Indian Army. The young Agniveers would soon be joining their parent Artillery Regiments, a press release said.

“Owing to the systematic, flexible, and constantly evolving training methodology, all the Agniveers have completed their training with flying colours,” said Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan. The ceremony was attended by the proud parents of the Agniveers along with various military dignitaries.