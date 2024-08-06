Indian Bank holds walkathon to promote Retail Deposit Campaign 118

Indian Bank's walkathon on Tuesday highlighted its "Retail Deposit Campaign 118." The initiative, running from July 18 to August 13, aims to open 118 new accounts to match with the 118th year of Bank’s foundation day on August 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 09:34 PM

Hyderabad: Indian Bank conducted a walkathon here on Tuesday to highlight the ongoing “Retail Deposit Campaign 118”.

The bank initiated a Deposit Mobilization Campaign with focus on retail deposits in CA/SB/RTD from July 18 to August 13.

The bank is planning to mobilise 118 accounts under SB/CA/RTD to match with the 118th year of Bank’s foundation day on August 15.

Bank’s Chief General Manager Sudhakara Rao K.S and other officials participated in the programme held in KBR Park.

The park’s jogging track along with surrounding tracks were covered by the team with display of placards and distribution of pamphlets, a bank press release said on Tuesday.