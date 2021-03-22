Indian consulate in Saudi Arabia lauded for its welfare activities

The delegation lauded the consulate’s efforts in easing the documentation process in case of deaths and acknowledged the MEA’s efforts to allow health workers to fly back to Saudi Arabia.

By | Gulf Correspondent | Published: 9:58 pm

Jeddah: Telugu Christian expatriate community hailed the welfare activities of Indian Diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia. The delegation of Telugu Christian NRIs met with the new consul general of India, Shahid Alam on Sunday here.

The delegation lauded the consulate’s efforts in easing the documentation process in case of deaths and acknowledged the MEA’s efforts to allow health workers to fly back to Saudi Arabia in exceptional cases amid novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

“We reiterate our support to the Consulate in every possible way”, said Hanok Abhinav, delegation leader who represents the Glorious Telugu Church, a leading Christian NRI group in Jeddah.

He added that the consul general said the Indian diplomatic mission was open for all Indian nationals irrespective of caste or creed. Despite the unprecedented challenges brought about by the raging Covid pandemic, NRIs in the Kingdom have remained resilient, he said. The delegation comprising Anil Kumar, Shailaja, Mamata, and Aruna also held a discussion with the top Indian diplomat.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .