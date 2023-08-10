Indian expat worker wins AED 1 million in Mahzooz lucky draw in Dubai

Incidentally, he had also won the third prize of ED 250 after matching three out of five numbers during the 140th draws.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:20 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Dubai: An Indian worker has won one the biggest lotteries of one million AEDs (Arab Emirates Dirhams). Another expat Pakistani worker won 50,000 Dirhams in gold coins, according to a press release issued by the lottery organisers here on Thursday.

The press release identified the Indian expat as Venkata won the prize in the guaranteed raffle draw. Incidentally, he had also won the third prize of ED 250 after matching three out of five numbers during the 140th draws.

Going by the name Venkata, it appears that the winner hails from one of the Telugu States, but the lottery organisers had not released his complete name other than identifying him as Venkata. The Pakistani winner was identified as Muhammad. Each Dirham is valued at Rs 22.55 in Indian currency as on August 10.

Venkata, has been residing in the UAE for the last 13 years and works a porter in a popular supermarket chains in the UAE. On Sunday morning, the lottery organisers called him to announce his incredible win. “This is for sure a moment I have never experienced before. This is the first time in my life that I have won such a substantial amount of money. I am very thankful to Mahzooz and proud of myself for not giving up when I didn’t win the first few times.”

With his newfound wealth, Venkata, is now planning to pay off his house loan in India, alleviating the burden of financial constraints on his family. He plans to start his own business.

The same draw also saw 2,770 other participants take home around AED 859,000 in prize money split between the second and third prizes while the Pakistani expat Muhammad winning AED 50,000 worth of gold coins.

For AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1 million every week.

Those who participate in Mahzooz between July 29 and September 2 will automatically enter the special golden draw every Saturday which started on August 5, for a chance to win an additional prize of AED 50,000 in gold coins every week for a period of five weeks.