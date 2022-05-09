Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi finishes second in Tepe Sigeman chess tourney

By PTI Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Malmo: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi secured four points from seven rounds to finish second in the Tepe Sigeman round-robin chess tournament, here on Monday.

The 18-year old Erigaisi drew his final round game against higher-rated Czech opponent David Navara in 59 moves to end up with four points. He was tied with two others — Nils Gandelius (Sweden) and veteran Englishman Michael Adams for the second spot and took the runner-up position thanks to a superior tie-break score.

He finished with two victories, four draws and a loss in the tournament, won by American Hans Moke Niemann, who logged five points.

Erigaisi began with a win over experienced Spanish player Alexei Shirov and followed it up by beating Saleh Salem A R of UAE. He suffered a defeat at the hands of Niemann in the third round, which hurt his chances.

The last four rounds saw the Indian GM draw with Grandelius, highly-rated Dutchman Jorden Van Foreest, Adams and Navara.

Erigaisi had missed an opportunity to beat Foreest in the fifth round.

He has been in the middle of a good run this year during which he won the prestigious Tata Steel Challengers section in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands and Delhi International Open apart from the national championship. PTI