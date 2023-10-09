Indian Navy enhances educational leadership with annual enrichment programme

Indian Navy recently conducted its Annual Education Officers Enrichment Programme 2023

By ANI Published Date - 01:30 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Delhi: The Indian Navy recently conducted its Annual Education Officers Enrichment Programme 2023, bringing together senior officers from the Education Branch for two days of discussions, lectures, and knowledge-sharing.

The event, held on October 5th and 6th in New Delhi, aimed to address various policy initiatives and contemporary issues within the branch while focusing on enhancing its functional effectiveness, stated a Ministry of Defence press release.

Prominent attendees included Rear Admiral Rajvir Singh, Principal of the Indian Naval Academy, Commodore G. Rambabu, Commodore (Naval Education), and other senior officers from the Education Branch of the Indian Navy.

The program sought to foster growth and development within the Indian Navy’s education sector.

As part of the enrichment program, guest speakers from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) were invited to share insights on the latest developments in the field of education, particularly in higher education., read the press release.

Additionally, speakers from sister services, various educational bodies, and other Directorates at Naval Headquarters delivered lectures on relevant and contemporary topics.

In his closing address, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, Chief of Personnel and Controller Personnel Services, praised the recent initiatives undertaken by the Directorate of Naval Education and acknowledged the significant role played by the Education Branch in the realm of education, training, and welfare for Naval personnel, read the press release.

He encouraged the delegates to continue providing effective leadership, aligning the branch with the evolving responsibilities of the Indian Navy.

The Annual Education Officers Enrichment Programme reflects the Indian Navy’s commitment to continuous improvement, knowledge-sharing, and staying abreast of contemporary educational trends and practices.

It reinforces the Navy’s dedication to the growth and development of its education sector, ensuring its officers are equipped to meet the evolving challenges of the maritime service.