Indian roll ball team’s skipper Aditya Ganeshwade promotes fitness through his sports brand ‘Atenx’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Among many sports in India, roll ball remains one of the unexplored games. However, the sport has become popular of late, and when we talk about roll ball, Aditya Ganeshwade has established himself as one of the most eminent players in the country. He is the skipper of India’s roll ball team and has taken the country to an international level. While he got familiar with sports at an age of 2, Aditya initially played cricket and taekwondo until he got introduced to roll ball in his later years.

During the start of his career as a roll ball player, Aditya Ganeshwade played as a goalkeeper after which he played at the district level. In addition, at the state level, he became the highest scorer to smash 29 goals that opened doors at the national level for him in 2008. And looking at his incredible journey today, Aditya Ganeshwade has come a long way. He is the World Record holder of being the ‘Highest Goal Scorer’ with a maximum number of 111 goals in the World Championship.

Besides being the best player in 2013, 2015 and 2017, Ganeshwade was nominated five times for the coveted Arjuna Award. Maintaining his successful track record, Aditya Ganeshwade has brought India on a global stage with various other credits to his name. Along with being a phenomenal roll ball player, Aditya Ganeshwade has built a successful venture with his sports equipment and apparel brand ‘Atenx’.

The sportswear brand was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Pune. It primarily looks into the manufacturing of sporting goods, premium sportswear products and other skating products and accessories. Other than this, Atenx provides top-notch indoor and outdoor cycling accessories like trainers, cycling helmets and aero tracksuits.

Speaking about incorporating Atenx, Aditya revealed, “We initiated the brand to extend our support to all the Indian players representing the country internationally. Over the years, I am consistently working to communicate the message with Atenx that fitness is for one and all. We want the athletes to reach their desired goals by providing them with the best of sports products and accessories.”

Promoting fitness extensively, the brand has its exclusive Atenx Performance Studio in Kothrud for all fitness enthusiasts. The fitness studio has an array of facilities like cross-fit, strength training, boxing, HIIT and physiotherapy to name a few. It is encouraging to see how Aditya Ganeshwade is bringing fitness to everyone’s attention. We hope that the Indian roll ball skipper continues to inspire everyone to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle through his work. “The more you give time to your body now, the better it will respond to you in the later years of life”, Aditya concluded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .