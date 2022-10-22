Indian Super League: Ogbeche stars as Hyderabad FC down Bengaluru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:28 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: Riding on Bartholomew Ogbeche’s goal reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC pocketed three points in their match against Bengaluru FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The victory ensured unbeaten run for the home side. This is their first home match of the season and the fans had a blast watching their side recording a victory. Both clubs headed into this match undefeated with four points on board after two matches. The two sides were quite solid at the back in the first-half with neither goalkeeper needing to make any saves.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 83rd minute by Ogbeche, giving Hyderabad FC a 1-0 lead. Borja Herrera’s corner was tamely pushed by Gurpreet Sandhu into the path of Ogbeche, who headed home his second goal of the campaign. That was enough for Hyderabad FC to get all three points. They now sit on seven points, with Bengaluru FC on four.

Hyderabad FC will be hosting FC Goa next on 29th October, in matchweek 4, whereas Bengaluru FC will be heading to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to face Odisha FC on 27th October