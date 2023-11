Indians To Celebrate This Diwali For Israel Hostages: Ambassador Naor Gilon’s Request

Ahead of Diwali, Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, has urged Indians to light a 'Diya of Hope' for the hostages from his country who have been held by Hamas since last month's assault.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

