India’s Biggest LULU Mall In Hyderabad Soon | Kukatpally

Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally will be rebranded as Lulu Mall with a lot of the latest added facilities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Thu - 29 June 23

The world-famous Lulu Group is all set to make an entry in Hyderabad city as the first Lulu Mall and Lulu Hypermarket are to be inaugurated soon.

Let us know more about the key details of the upcoming Lulu Mall in Hyderabad.