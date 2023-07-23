India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lauds debutant Mukesh Kumar’s impressive outing against WI

Mukesh got the new ball swinging on Day 3 and Mhambrey was impressed with the efforts of the 29-year-old speedster from Bengal

23 July 23

AP/PTI Photo

Port of Spain: Debutant speedster Mukesh Kumar earned plaudits from India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey after he claimed his first Test wicket on a rain-marred Day 3 of the ongoing second and final Test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday.

Persisting with a tight line and length, Mukesh scalped fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie for 32 on a day that saw the hosts posting a strong reply to India’s sizeable first-innings score.

The hosts ended Day 3 at 229/5 in 108 overs. “I think he bowled very well,” Mhambrey said at the close of play, as quoted by ICC.

“Given the conditions, the way he has gone about putting everything behind the ball that is very heartening to see and that is what is expected from him and from the team management this is what we wanted. Just to give his best and this is what he has done. I am extremely happy with the progress he has shown from the first ball of the first session he bowled to the second new ball where he showed some signs of moving the new ball it was real quality stuff,” Mhambrey added.

Unlike the last Test, the wicket hasn’t played too many tricks, with the batters from both sides founding the going fairly comfortable over three days. However, Mhambrey claimed he saw enough during the final session of play on Saturday to believe India can still take the upper hand and go on to win the series.

“I think the first session (on Sunday) will be important. To see the way we swung the ball in the last session right now, both Siraj and Mukesh came in and swung the ball and troubled the batters and there were a couple of close calls out there. Looking at that, I think the first session in the morning and even the first hour is going to be crucial,” Mhambrey said.

“If we pick up a couple of wickets is opens up the match for us and we can take the game forward and see where we are. What we look for from the bowlers is to hit the right areas, show some patience and make the batters play,” Mhambrey signed off saying.

Other than Mukesh, spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) combined to claim three wickets between them. Mohammed Siraj claimed another wicket to put India in a relatively comfortable situation at the end of Day 3.