Hyderabad doctor Sravanthi Gadhiraju crowned Mrs India Global Ambassador

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, Sravanthi Gadhiraju, a doctor from Hyderabad, has been awarded the esteemed title of Mrs India Global Ambassador. The winner of Mrs India Telangana 2023, Gadhiraju represented the state on the national platform and received this prestigious honor in Gurugram recently.

As the Mrs India Global Ambassador, Dr. Gadhiraju will serve as a representative of India on the international stage, promoting the country’s culture, traditions, and values.

Dr. Sravanthi Gadhiraju is also a passionate social activist. Her philanthropic endeavors, spanning over 15 years, include adopting children, running an old age home, conducting free medical camps, cancer screening programs, and health awareness initiatives in various communities.

The Mrs India and Mrs India Telangana pageants, spearheaded by Mrs. Deepali Phadnis and regional director Mrs. Mamta Trivedi, respectively, are platforms that challenge stereotypes about beauty and married women.