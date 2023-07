India’s Economy Standards By 2047 Predicted By Goldman Sachs Research | Santanu Sengupta

According to a new forecast by Goldman Sachs, India’s economy is likely to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2047.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Wed - 12 July 23

According to a new forecast by Goldman Sachs, India’s economy is likely to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2047.