India’s first Display FAB coming up in Telangana, to invest Rs 24,000 cr

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:44 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana puts India on the world map of advanced high-tech manufacturing. India’s first Display FAB to manufacture the most advanced AMOLED displays is coming up in the State with a whopping investment of Rs 24,000 crore.

The Minister on Sunday tweeted, “Historic day for Telangana. Rajesh Exports (Elest), a Fortune-500 company, to setup India’s first Display FAB to manufacture the most advanced AMOLED displays, with an investment of Rs 24,000 Cr, making it one of the largest investments in high-tech manufacturing sector in India.”

The Minister further tweeted, “Telangana puts India on the world map of advanced high-tech manufacturing. What was hitherto possible only in Japan, Korea & Taiwan, will now happen in Telangana. To create large scale ecosystem of partners & ancillaries, supplying to world class TV, smartphone & tablet makers.”