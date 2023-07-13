India’s first green building property show in Hyderabad from July 28

The property show is being conducted in association with the State government to sensitize and motivate prospective buyers to invest in IGBC certified or pre-certified Green projects over conventional buildings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) will conduct India’s first and exclusive green buildings projects, products, technology and services property show at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur from July 28 to 30.

The property show is being conducted in association with the State government to sensitize and motivate prospective buyers to invest in IGBC certified or pre-certified Green projects over conventional buildings. More than 75 exhibitors will showcase green properties, products, and services during the three-day expo.

IGBC Chairman (Hyderabad Chapter) C Shekar Reddy said Telangana was the first State to make ECBC norms mandatory for commercial structures and was also the first State to introduce the Cool Roof Policy. The objective behind the expo was to create awareness among people on the importance of choosing green rated projects over conventional buildings, he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Leading by example, the Telangana government has taken up projects like the Secretariat Complex, Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate HQ and Integrated Command & Control Centre, the HUDA Annexe Building, the Commissioner of Industries Bhavan, Abids, Hyderabad Bhavan, amongst various others adopting IGBC Green Ratings.

“As on date, more than 700 projects in Telangana are going green with IGBC, amounting to about 1.12 billion sq. ft of green building footprint,” Shekar Reddy said.

IGBC Hyderabad Chapter Co-Chairman Srinivasa Murthy said by choosing IGBC rated Green homes and products, property owners and occupants could enjoy reduced maintenance costs, energy and water consumption.

IGBC to conduct study to certify villages, tier II towns

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) will be conducting a study to certify villages and tier II towns in the State as per its Platinum, Gold, Silver and Certified categories.

In Telangana, all the villages and towns were equipped dump yards, vermicompost pits, harvesting pits, nurseries, LED streetlights etc. More importantly, the panchayats and ULBs have to earmark 10 per cent towards green budget. All these parameters fall under different categories of IGBC and the villages and towns would be rated accordingly, said IGBC Hyderabad chapter Chairman C Shekar Reddy.

By default many villages fulfill the IGBC ratings categories. In case, if there were any shortfalls, the State government can address the issues and implement to secure ratings, he said.

Engineering and other stream students would be roped in for conducting the study and geo tagging of the facilities. Based on the feasible study, ratings would be declared for the villages. A report would be submitted to the government to introduce more amenities for seeking the ratings, he added.

“A pilot study covering a dozen villages and towns will be conducted in a couple of months. Based on the study, a report will be submitted to the State government” Shekar Reddy said.

Also Read GHMC on mission mode to scale up greenery in Hyderabad