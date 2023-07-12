GHMC on mission mode to scale up greenery in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 12 July 23

The newly-developed Nehru Park is spread over an area of 2,300 square metres.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on a mission mode increasing green cover in the city duly providing people with more recreational spaces by developing parks.

The Nehru Park in SRT Colony, Sanathnagar spread over 2,300 square metres, is one such example that has been developed as a part of Telangana government’s aim to scale up greenery, and simultaneously develop places for people where they can spend quality time. This lung space has in-store recreational facilities for people of all age groups. A tennis court, walking tracks, a dedicated Yoga space, a seating area, and an exclusive children’s play demarcation are some of the features of this park. The children’s play area has garden slides besides other play equipment, and the boundary wall of the facility is designed aesthetically illustrating pencils. Instead of regular flooring or filling the area with sand, the children’s play area has colourful carpet flooring which in addition to making the area vibrant also ensures children do not get hurt.

The water cascade at the entrance of the park and another artwork made out of metal depicting a bird’s nest enhance the aesthetics of the park. The new facility also has a community hall and presently it is being used as GHMC ward office. With several big trees, lush greenery and seating arrangements, visitors of the GHMC ward office are also appreciating the lung space.

Officials pointed out that developing such lung spaces in the middle of the concrete growth will be of immense help to the local residents. “Our focus is on using available vacant spaces to develop facilities that not only add to the environment conservation but also provide a lung space for locals,” an official said.

G Radheshyam, a visitor to the ward office inside the park is all appreciation for the park. “This kind of recreational facility right in the middle of a densely populated area is of great use to families, especially children,” he said. The GHMC is also identifying open places to convert into parks, an unused space in the Old MIG colony, Serilingampally, which had turned into an eye-sore with garbage is an example that has been developed into a theme park recently.

