India’s rank in Global Innovation Index has improved: President Murmu

Published Date - 02:04 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Ahmedabad: India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index has risen from 81st to 40th, President Droupadi Murmu said here on Tuesday.

She was speaking after launching `herSTART’, a platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University.

“I am informed that this university has over 450 start-ups. Out of which over 125 are headed by women,” Murmu said.

“It is a matter of pride for me to inaugurate the herSTART platform. This will be a bridge for budding entrepreneurs with government schemes and private funds,” she said.

Murmu started her two-day visit to Gujarat, her first to the state since taking over as President, on Monday.

“Recently, in the Global Innovation Index 2022, India which was at 81st position earlier has come up to the 40th position,” she further said, underlining the importance of start-ups.

Start-ups will help create new jobs too, she added.

India was ranked 81st in the 2015 Global Innovation Index. Its rank improved to 40th in the latest rankings.

The President also extolled Gujarat, saying it has developed significantly in the last two decades.

“The state has its own model of development. Other states also have their own development models. I am hopeful that India will emerge as a developed country in this `amritkal’ (from 75th year of independence to 100 years of independence),” she said.

Many successful people including Dr Vikram Sarabhai, former chairman of ISRO Dr K Kasturirangan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were former students of Gujarat university, the president noted.

Murmu on Tuesday also inaugurated or laid foundation stones of various projects related to education and tribal development which included Sainik School, tribal hostels and schools in remote areas of the state.