| Kcr Stops Convoy To Have Tea From Roadside Dhaba Near Siddipet

KCR stops convoy to have tea from roadside dhaba near Siddipet

The Chief Minister along with Minister T Harish Rao, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Divakonda Damodar Rao, former Speaker Madusudhana Chary and other leaders had a chat while having tea at Sony Dhaba

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Photo: X

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stopped his convoy at the Ponnala Dhaba Junction near Siddipet on Tuesday around 7PM to have tea from a roadside dhaba.

The Chief Minister along with Minister T Harish Rao, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Divakonda Damodar Rao, former Speaker Madusudhana Chary and other leaders had a chat while having tea at Sony Dhaba.

He was on his way back to Hyderabad after addressing the Praja Ashirwada Sabha in Siddipet, when he stopped the convoy for 15 minutes.