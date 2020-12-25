Indiatoursim to organise a workshop on Tourist Facilitator Course

The programme is aimed at training the local tourism enthusiasts to represent their own heritage

Warangal Urban: Indiatourism, TSTDC and Telangana Forest Department will be organising a workshop on ‘Incredible India Tourist Facilitator Course’ for the tourism related workforce in Warangal and SS Tadvai.

The programme is aimed at training the local tourism enthusiasts to represent their own heritage. There are two programmes, one at Haritha Hotel of at Warangal at 11.00 am and the other at 4 pm in Haritha Tadvai.

Registration can be done by email at [email protected] and spot registration will open one hour before the programme. Participation is free of cost and will take place on first come first serve basis.

