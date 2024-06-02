Timely action of tourism boat operators saves life a woman

Kothagudem: Timely response of tourism boat operators has saved the life of a married woman who attempted suicide by jumping into Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha in the district on Sunday

The staff rushed to the rescue of the woman when one the boat operators spotted her jumping into the reservoir from above the sluice gates. A couple of boat operators jumped into the reservoir; with help of a lifebuoy ring she was pulled into a boat and was brought ashore.

The woman, Sunitha, a mother of two children and belongs to Paloncha town told the local police that she wanted to end her life due to family disputes.

Later the police summoned her husband Sanjeeva Reddy and counselled both of them. Police and the locals appreciated the timely response of the tourism boat operators and their daring act in saving the woman’s life.