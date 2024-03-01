IndiGo announces six new domestic routes

According to the Corrective and Preventive Actions’ (CAPA) report, air passenger traffic in India is expected to reach 860 million by 2030, which presents a significant opportunity for economic growth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 02:59 PM

Hyderabad: IndiGo has recently announced new domestic routes to tap into the summer travel demand. The latest routes will be functional from March 31, 2024.

The airline will be operating direct flights between Ahmedabad-Rajkot, Ahmedabad-Aurangabad, Bhopal-Lucknow, Indore-Varanasi. The airline has also announced direct flights between Kolkata-Srinagar and Kolkata-Jammu from April 10 and April 21, respectively. Flights between Kolkata and Jammu via Srinagar are also set to begin from April 10, this year.

“We are pleased to announce new routes to our forthcoming summer schedule, in response to the surging demand for travel. As the vacation season approaches, we endeavour to offer even more options to explore new destinations within India by IndiGo,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

“We are confident that these routes will not only enhance access & travel experiences, but also bolster economic ties across various states. IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network,” he added.

