IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok

Operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, the new service offers passengers convenient and comfortable travel options between the two bustling metropolises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 03:45 PM

Hyderabad: IndiGo has inaugurated daily direct flights connecting Hyderabad to Bangkok, marking a significant milestone in air connectivity between the two cities. The inaugural flight, 6E1067, took off from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 03:55 am local time on Monday, destined for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, with a scheduled arrival at 09:05 am local time.

Operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, the new service offers passengers convenient and comfortable travel options between the two bustling metropolises. This development marks IndiGo as the first Indian carrier to establish direct air connectivity between Hyderabad and Bangkok.

In addition, IndiGo provides connectivity between Bangkok and major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar. With the introduction of these Hyderabad flights, IndiGo’s total weekly flights between India and Bangkok now amount to 37.