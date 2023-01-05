| Indigo Flight From Hyderabad First To Land At Goas New Airport

IndiGo flight from Hyderabad first to land at Goa’s new airport

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at 9:00 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district, airport officials said.

By IANS Updated On - 12:47 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The first-ever flight to the New Goa Manohar International Airport (GOX) from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) took off today, marking the beginning of a brand new airport buzzing with Goan vibes.

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at 9:00 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district, airport officials said. With Mopa, Goa has got another international airport which is located 50 km apart from the south Goa-based Dabolim facility.

The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. It has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities. It has adopted some technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

On December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport. While domestic operations started on Thursday, international passenger flights are expected to commence soon.