IndiGo launches Hyderabad-Dhaka direct flight service

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Indian airline IndiGo on Monday launched its maiden direct flight service from Hyderabad to Dhaka.

The first flight took off at 12:45 pm from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The IndiGo Flight 6E 1931 will depart from RGIA at 12.45 pm, while the return IndiGo Flight 6E 1932 from Dhaka will arrive in Hyderabad at 6.50 pm. The two hour forty-five minutes flight will operate between RGIA and Dhaka twice a week on Saturdays and Mondays.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) CEO Pradeep Panicker said there was great demand for direct connectivity between Hyderabad and Dhaka, especially from medical tourists.

“This new connectivity will not only allow Bangladeshis to explore our city and medical facilities but also give a chance for Hyderabadis to experience the unique charm of Dhaka,” he said.

IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said the new flights connecting the Indian hub of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to the cultural and economic capital of Bangladesh would also help travellers from Dhaka use Hyderabad as the hub to connect to more than 70 cities within the country.

A GMR press release said RGIA was now connected to over 70 domestic destinations, from the pre-Covid period of 55 domestic destinations and 16 international destinations. Hyderabad was now connected to its earlier favorite destinations like London, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai and Qatar to name a few.

For the ‘Summer-22’ schedule, international airlines had filed flight slots to 20 international destinations. The international summer slots filed was 103 per cent of the pre-Covid times. Flights from Hyderabad to Thailand and Hong Kong too would resume soon.