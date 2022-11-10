‘aha’ to stream premiere of ‘Ori Devuda’ on November 11

Published: Updated On - 06:43 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: The romantic entertainer ‘Ori Devuda’, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Vishwak Sen, and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles, is all set to have its world digital premiere on ‘aha’. Produced by Pearl V Potluri and Param V Potluri, the rom-com stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, and Rahul Ramakrishna, among others, in the lead roles and will stream on from November 11.

Directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, the rom-com takes shape from the Creation of Adam, a Fresco painting by Michelangelo – a mysterious man (Venkatesh Daggubati) gives a golden ticket to our protagonist Arjun (Vishwak Sen) and offers to solve his problem. Who doesn’t love second chances in life?

This movie explores the world of second chances, making the audience crave one or realise they already have one. While presenting divergent points of view and how our way of seeing things differently can alter the outcome or change the whole narrative in the same relationship is the USP of the film.

On her debut in Telugu, Mithila Palkar said, “I love when female characters can breathe on screen and have great personalities. They can be their own selves, and nobody needs to save them from anything; they are their own people. This kind of representation is important to me, and I’m glad I portrayed such a character in the film, which was very much appreciated by the audience. When the best talents come together, it makes a fascinating film on screen.”

Vishwak Sen, who portrayed the role of Arjun, said, “With every film I do, I want to surprise myself, try something new and explore uncharted terrains. Only until a certain phase in my career I can afford to experiment. I am trying to fulfil that desire and not have any regrets later. I cannot wait for the digital audience to watch this movie.”

With many twists and turns in the tale, ‘Ori Devuda’ is a must-watch. The refreshing songs, soothing background music, impressive screenplay and cinematography will surely keep the audience hooked over the weekend.