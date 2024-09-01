IndiGo’s Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight diverted to Nagpur due to bomb threat

Published Date - 1 September 2024, 02:59 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: IndiGo‘s 6E 7308 flight operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to a bomb threat on Sunday.

“Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement.

According to reports, the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the lavatory of the aircraft.

However, after thorough security checks, nothing suspicious was detected.