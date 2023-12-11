Indira Dairy project to be launched in Madhira: Deputy CM Bhatti

Speaking to the media at Madhira in the district on Monday the Dy. CM said that the project would first be implemented in Madhira Assembly constituency on a pilot basis.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Khammam: Steps were being taken to set up Indira Dairy enabling DWCRA group members to become entrepreneurs, informed Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka. Similarly, hundreds of unemployed youth who have knowledge of agriculture would also get direct and indirect employment through the dairy industry. The youth would be engaged to supply green grass, dry grass and fodder to cattle for milk production, he said.

Speaking to the media at Madhira in the district on Monday the Dy. CM said that the project would first be implemented in Madhira Assembly constituency on a pilot basis. It would be extended across the State later. Vikramarka revealed that in 2013-14 during Congress regime he took initiative to establish Indira Dairy Industrial Co-operative Society Limited and allotted the land required. After the reorganisation of State, the project was neglected.

Now it was decided to revive the dairy project aimed at helping 53, 000 women in the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) groups in the constituency become dairy entrepreneurs. Apart from the income given to them from milk production, the women would also be made shareholders in the profits.

Indira Dairy would have production capacity of four lakh litres of milk every day. The project was being started with the determination to develop it bigger than Amul Dairy. A special officer would be appointed to monitor and review the progress every week.

Vikramarka held a review meeting with DRDO M Vidya Chandana, DPMs Srinivas, Dargaiah and others to discuss the dairy project. He told the officials to work sincerely with the aim of developing women in DWCRA groups in the constituency as entrepreneurs to create wealth. The women would be given dairy cattle and milk would be collected from them. Besides marketing the collected milk, milk products would be made. Each mandal would be divided into four blocks and loans would be given to the unemployed youth besides providing vehicles, machines for grass cutting and fodder mixing.

Similarly to take care of health of the cattle a veterinary ambulance in each mandal and doctors would be engaged to carry out regular vaccinations and medical examinations. The ambulance works on line lines of the 108 ambulance service.