Flight cancellations surge at RGIA due to Cyclone Michaung impact

According to the latest information available, the count of domestic flights canceled as of noon on Tuesday has reached 25 departures and 34 arrivals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:13 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) continued to face disruptions and cancellations on Tuesday as Cyclone Michaung’s impact reverberated across flight schedules departing from and arriving at the airport.

The cyclone, causing adverse weather conditions, led to a significant number of cancellations, particularly affecting routes between Tirupati, various parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai.

According to the latest information available on the GMR Hyderabad International Airport’s official website, the count of domestic flights canceled as of noon on Tuesday has reached 25 departures and 34 arrivals. This unwelcome surge in cancellations has inconvenienced numerous travelers.

The Chennai route bore the brunt of these cancellations, recording 20 flight cancellations, followed closely by 14 cancellations affecting the Tirupati route. Additionally, the routes to Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry witnessed nine cancellations each.