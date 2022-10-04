Indrakaran Reddy sets deadline to complete works of Nirmal Collectorate

Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has instructed officials to complete the construction of Integrated District Offices Complex by November 30

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has instructed officials to complete the construction of Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) or Collectorate by November 30. He along with Principal Secretary (Transport) Srinivas Raju and Roads and Building department Engineer in Chief Ganapathi Reddy convened a review meeting here on Tuesday.

Indrakaran Reddy, Srinivas Raju and Ganapathi Reddy inspected all the wings of the complex. The Minister also checked on the work on beautification and the helipad approach road. He told officials to expedite the construction and to complete it by November 30, after which Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would formally inaugurate the Complex.

The Minister said people should be able to find offices of various departments in the complex and save time in bringing their problems to the notice of the officials. He told officials to prepare proposals to take up a 100-feet wide road from Mancherial Chowrasta to Vishwanathpet via Collectoratate, Mahalaxmi temple and Bangalpet tank.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, District Transport Commissioner Puppala Srinivas and Nirmal Road Transport Officer Ajay among others were present.

Earlier, Srinivas Raju, Collector Rahul Raj and authorities of National Highway Authorities of India inspected the progress of works of IDOC in Asifabad on Monday. He told the authorities concerned to speed up the works and to complete the construction at the earliest. He asked the officials of NHAI to expedite the works of Mancherial-Wankidi national highway.