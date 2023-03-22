Infighting in Congress comes to fore again in Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Warangal: With the latest announcement of Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy that he would contest from Warangal West Assembly constituency in the next general elections, the internal fight in the Congress party has come to fore once again. These comments made during a padaytra in the 63rd division under the GWMC limits on Tuesday threw an open challenge to Hanamkonda DCC president Naini Rajendar Reddy, who is very keen on contesting the general elections from Warangal West.

It may be recalled here that followers of both Rajender and Raghava had almost come to blows at the Arts College ground at Subedari in Hanamkonda in April last year during the arrangements for AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting. Prior to that, the internal bickering among the Congress leaders ran for several months. Rajender Reddy was peeved over the public statement of Raghava Reddy that he would contest from Warangal West constituency instead of Palakurthy constituency.

Following this, the issue was even discussed by the party senior leaders and disciplinary committee last year. A clarification was also sought by the TPCC from Raghava on the issue based on a complaint by Rajender. Apparently, the ‘warnings’ have failed to deter him since he is all set to contest from the Warangal West constituency. Raghava, who contested from the Palakurthy Assembly constituency in the last general elections, was defeated by Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Responding to Raghava’s fresh comments, Rajender said that Raghava had no right to conduct padayatra in Hanamkonda district limits since he is the party president of Jangaon district. “Despite notices from the disciplinary committee that no one should organise meetings or yatras in the other districts without permission, he is conducting the yatra in Hanamkonda district. This is not correct. And he is trying to encourage group politics in the party and ruin the party. I demand the party high command to suspend Raghava Reddy from the party immediately.” Rajender said.